Bring Stormy Home – Appeal For Information #BringStormyHome

On Monday 9th December 2024 Stormy disappeared without a trace. It’s now been over 3 months since that day and I am once again appealing for information regarding her disappearance and current whereabouts.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stormy is a female black and white cat with distinctive facial features including a white moustache and a white line through her left eye. Her ears, nose and chin are all black and her paws are white.

She was last seen at 6.40am on the back of Vaughan Street and Park Drive in Nelson, Lancashire running towards the cat flap, but sadly she never made it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The efforts made to locate Stormy have included: registering her missing with her microchip company and all lost pet websites, putting up posters around the local area and in shops/businesses, 1000s of leaflets posted though letterboxes, posts on social media sites including Facebook, X, Instagram, YouTube, Linked In and Nextdoor, neighbours asked to check security cameras, contact made with all local vets, rescues and Pendle council and her story published in local newspapers and on BBC Radio Lancashire.

Stormy

During the search for her I have spoken to many people who also had similar stories of cats going outside and simply vanishing. It seems that a lot of cats, both pets and strays, have disappeared in the Walverden Park area of Nelson and have not been seen since.

The local MP has opened a case into the missing cats and other accounts of animal cruelty in the area and the local police have sent out an email requesting the community to come forward with any information.

Stormy is loved and greatly missed. Her family need to know the truth. Please come forward with any information no matter how small. You never know what might be the clue that gets her home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can follow the search for Stormy or contact me on her Facebook page Bring Stormy Home ( https://www.facebook.com/BringStormyHomeX). Please share her story, video, posts and leaflets with as many people as possible. Someone knows where Stormy is and where the other missing cats are going! They all deserve to be reunited with their families. #BringStormyHome