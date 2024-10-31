Bowling Club Scores Funding Win

A bowling club in Lancashire is celebrating after scoring a funding win with a national housebuilder.

Forton Bowling Club, based in between Preston and Lancaster has won £3,000 from national housebuilder Persimmon.

The donation comes after the club applied for funding to the housebuilder’s Community Champions initiative.

Phil Winstanley, Chair of Forton Bowling Club accompanied by members of the club recently took receipt of a cheque from Persimmon Lancashire Managing Director, Anthony Mansfield.

Persimmon Lancashire Managing Director, Anthony Mansfield, with Phil Winstanley, Chair of Forton Bowling Club and other club members.

The money will go toward a variety of improvements at the club, including the upgrading of their mower and the portable floodlighting.

Persimmon has a new housing development in the area, with their Cricketers Green site located in Forton sold under their Charles Church brand.

Phil Winstanley, Chair of Forton Bowling Club, said: “We are absolutely delighted to receive this award of £3,000 from Persimmon.

“This will help attract many new members by allowing us to improve the green and its surrounds and making it a tremendous asset for the village of Forton.”

Anthony Mansfield, Managing Director at Persimmon Lancashire, added: “It was a pleasure to visit Phil and the team at Forton Bowling Club recently. The club is clearly at the heart of the local community and is important to many local people.”

Persimmon’s Community Champions initiative is open to all local charities, schools and community groups looking for funding. £180,000 is available every quarter with winners receiving between £1,000 and £6,000.

