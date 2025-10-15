Boost for NWCSG as Altius Group donates £3,000

Lancashire-based NWCSG Gets Boost

Preston-based Altius Group, the UK’s leading boutique business brokers, has announced a £3,000 donation to the North West Children’s Support Group (NWCSG), a Lancashire-based charity providing holidays and social events for children with disabilities or additional needs.

Founded in 1976 when ten carers shared a holiday with nine children with additional needs, NWCSG has grown to provide three annual holidays for around 50 children. The charity focuses on children whose parents need respite, who would not otherwise have a holiday, or who rarely have the opportunity to enjoy a family-style holiday.

During 2025 the charity arranged an activity holiday in Northumberland, a water sports based holiday in the Lake District and a quieter break in Scotland focused on children with autism.

The donation from Altius forms part of the company’s 2024/25 season’s fundraiser, with Chairman, Paul Miller, pledging £200 per goal scored by Newcastle United FC. Following the most recent support for Morecambe based Unique Kidz and Co and previous donations to charities including Brian House and Derian House, the donation to NWCSG is the latest worthy cause chosen by staff at Altius.

Michelle Fairclough from NWCSG commented:

“We are incredibly grateful for this donation. It is a real boost to our funds and will make a huge difference towards our target for next year and to the children and families that benefit from the holidays.”

Altius Group Chairman, Paul Miller, added:

“Our team is keen to support causes that make a meaningful difference to the lives of children and families in Lancashire. The North West Children’s Support Group provides wonderful opportunities for children with special needs to enjoy life-enhancing experiences. I’m delighted to support their work with this donation and look forward to hearing about their future plans."