Books bringing communities together in time for literacy day

By Natalie Tomlinson
Contributor
Published 4th Sep 2025, 10:38 BST
Updated 4th Sep 2025, 10:48 BST
Residents at a development in Burscough can now swap books in a community book box installed by Redrow.

The housebuilder has installed the mini library at The Grange at Yew Tree Park to encourage residents to leave finished books and take new ones, just in time for International Literacy Day on September 8, which celebrates the power of reading and writing.

Redrow NW sales director Anna Evans-Kerr said: “This is the eighth book box we have installed for our residents in the North West.

“Our aim is to continue to build really strong communities and bring customers together after they’ve moved into their homes. We’ve found in our other developments that books have been a great conversation starter amongst new neighbours. We also encourage children to share their books and their love for reading.”

Redrow's Emily Blunt and Louise Martinplaceholder image
Redrow's Emily Blunt and Louise Martin

Redrow is currently building a selection of three, four and five bedroom homes at The Grange located on Chancel Way, all hailing from the home builder’s award winning Heritage Collection.

For further information on The Grange contact the sales team on 01704 740635 or visit www.redrow.co.uk/developments/the-grange-at-yew-tree-park-burscough-022548

