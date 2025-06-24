Bolton leisure trust raises money for local hospice

Bolton Community Leisure Trust (BCLT) has launched a fundraising campaign in support of Bolton Hospice, which supports local people living with life-limiting illnesses.

Five leisure facilities across Bolton are currently running a raffle, offering visitors to the centres the chance to win one of two prizes. Top prize being a 12-month health and wellbeing membership, while the ticket drawn second will receive 10 free swimming lessons.

The participating leisure centres are in Farnworth, Horwich, Leverhulme Park, Westhoughton and the Sir Jason Kenny Centre in Bolton town centre.

Steve Moss, Contract Manager for BCLT, said: “Bolton Hospice does an amazing job supporting people and their families during incredibly tough times. We wanted to do something to give back and help them continue their important work.

“Tickets are £5 and need to be paid for in cash. The draw will be held on Monday 30th June 2025. Good luck to everyone who enters!”

Alternatively, people can also donate to the just giving page: https://www.justgiving.com/page/bclt

For more information on the trust, visit: https://www.boltonleisure.com/

BCLT in partnership with Serco Leisure, operate all five facilities on behalf of Bolton Council.