Bolton care home celebrates staff at awards ceremony

Staff at HC-One’s Meadow Bank House Care Home, in Great Lever, Bolton, have celebrated the important work of their fellow colleagues and their devotion to creating a kind care environment across the home.

At a dedicated award ceremony reflecting on the achievements and commitment of staff in all areas of the home, colleagues received the recognition and praise that they deserved after another fantastic year of hard work.

The initiative was introduced by Head Housekeeper, Mariea Petevinou who sought to provide a new way for all of the staff at the home to share their appreciation for one another and build a sense of community amongst home colleagues.

Divided into three star of the year awards for day, night and new starters, colleagues at the Bolton home gave their votes ahead of the ceremony which took place on Friday 13th December.

Mariea Petevinou, Head Housekeeper, with Leanne Grundy, Night Care Assistant at HC-One's Meadow Bank House

Winners, Head Chef Heather Birchall, Night Care Assistant Leanne Grundy and Sijo Thomas were all commended for their professionalism and exceptional attitude towards fellow colleagues and residents.

Leading the praise, home manager Jincy Lukose lauded the positive approach of her colleagues highlighting how they had all gone above and beyond for the care of the residents.

Jincy Lukose, HC-One’s Meadow Bank House Home Manager, commented:

“We’re always committed to supporting our colleague’s welfare and these awards highlighted the strong team spirit and mutual appreciation among staff. All the staff have provided unwavering commitment and effort throughout the year.

“This year’s achievements reflect the dedication, teamwork, and care that each of them has shown. We will build on this success as we move into the New Year!”

The award winners’ contributions have been invaluable to the care home. Colleagues at Meadow Bank House have fostered a supportive and caring environment, ensuring residents feel valued and safeguarded.

