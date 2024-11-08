Blueprint Housing & Investments strengthens board with three renewable energy and business growth experts

Blueprint Housing & Investments, a leading developer in the sustainable housing sector, today announces the appointment of three new members to its board of directors.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Greaves, Richard Hirst and Julian Wiley bring decades of combined experience in renewable energy, business growth, and corporate governance to the company. These strategic additions to the board underscore Blueprint's commitment to driving innovation and sustainability in the UK's social housing sector.

Blueprint Housing & Investments is at the forefront of creating secure, sustainable investment opportunities in the UK housing sector with a focus on social impact. With over 50 years of combined experience, the company specialises in developing high-quality, energy-efficient properties for vulnerable individuals, working closely with local authorities and housing associations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The newly appointed board members bolster Blueprint's ability to meet its ambitious growth target. Julian Wiley, a veteran in the renewable energy sector with 23 years of experience, has managed large-scale projects that have achieved remarkable energy cost reductions. His work includes overseeing initiatives involving 7,000 properties, resulting in an average 70% reduction in energy bills.

Connor O'Rourke Director Blueprint Housing & Investments

Complementing Wiley's expertise, Paul Greaves brings six years of focused experience in renewable energy, specialising in social housing rollout and improving Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) ratings. With a broader 30-year background in building sales channels and expertise in IT and telecoms, Greaves adds a valuable perspective to Blueprint's operations.

Rounding out the trio is Richard Hirst, who contributes over 35 years of business growth experience. With a technical background as a chemist and extensive experience as a non-executive director, Hirst offers a well-rounded perspective on sustainable business practices and corporate governance.

The board expansion comes at a time of significant growth for Blueprint. The company has seen investments grow from initial rounds demonstrating the increasing appetite for sustainable infrastructure investments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Connor O'Rourke, director at Blueprint Housing & Investments, commented: “We are thrilled to welcome Paul, Richard and Julian to the Blueprint board. Their wealth of experience and skills are invaluable as we aim for significant growth in a market demanding innovative social housing and renewable energy solutions. Their support will drive meaningful change in the sector.”

With 6.5 million households currently in fuel poverty, Blueprint is uniquely positioned to tackle this growing crisis. Looking to the future, Blueprint has ambitious plans for growth and impact. The company aims to start big and build the infrastructure necessary for sustained expansion, setting new standards in sustainable housing and ethical investment.