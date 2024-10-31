Blossoming art brings economic boost

Turning a passion into a business that now employs over 50 people across the region has seen Lakes’ gallery owner and artist Lucy Pittaway scoop a prestigious accolade.

Since opening her first gallery in 2015, Lucy has seen demand for her artwork grow rapidly and now has seven galleries across North Yorkshire and the Lake District and a thriving online presence. Those galleries including Keswick and, earlier this year, her most recent gallery opening in Bowness-on-Windermere.

Inspired by the coast-to-coast countryside of the North, her joyful artwork has struck a chord with millions and seen her named by the Fine Arts Guild as Britain’s most popular published artist.

And that success has provided a major boost to the regional economy, driving an annual turnover in the millions, employing 57 people directly in her galleries and delivering a footfall boost to local High Streets.

Lucy has developed free art resources for schools

That positive impact on the region has now been recognised with Lucy Pittaway Ltd being named winners of the Growth Award at the recent North East Business Awards - the most prestigious in the region with a long history of championing the area’s best companies.

“I’m born and bred in the region and its countryside has inspired my art since I was a child, so I’m delighted to have won this award,” said Lucy.

The awards aim to recognise business leaders who go the extra mile for their customers and shine a light on the fantastic things businesses are doing to make a difference in the north east.

Lucy and her team were recognised for the impressive growth of the company, their commitment to inspiring others to enjoy art and the great outdoors and in giving back to the region.

Lucy and Neil Pittaway with Comms Director Vicki Elliott

Judges heard how donations from the sales of Lucy’s work have supported several charities including the Great North Air Ambulance and Teesside-based The Junction Foundation helping young people and their families needing support.

Lucy and her team have also developed a range of free educational resources for schools to use from Key Stages 1-3 to enhance their art provision and encourage creativity in young people.

More recently Lucy has made headlines and featured on national TV for her work in creating a lasting legacy to the felled Sycamore gap tree.

Her painting, which captured the 200-year-old tree in the dip of Hadrian’s Wall with Northern Lights backdrop, has now sold over 3,500 prints. A donation from each sale has helped create a new woodland trail in memory of the tree on the publicly accessible area of the Swinton Estate near Masham, North Yorkshire.