Blackpool women's rock choir steps into Christmas

Start the festive season with a performance of festive pop and rock songs from the 60s to the present day, and a chance to join in a Christmas singalong too!

A popular local women's rock choir is getting ready to present it's Christmas show at the Norbreck Castle Hotel Blackpool at the start of the festive season.

Women Rockin' Harmony Choirs®, led by Musical and Creative Director Tanya Lawrence, presents 'Rockin' Harmony at Christmas' on Thursday 5 December 2024 at 7.30pm.

The show will include a mixture of familiar audience favourites and new additions to the choir's vocal harmony programme, including Christmas songs by Cher, Gwen Stefani and Kelly Clarkson.

A donation from ticket sales will go to Fylde Coast Veterans Choir™, an amateur adult choir for ex-service veterans.

Tickets cost £7 each for adults aged 16+ (£5 for children aged 15 and under) and are available now at Eventbrite, or you can find them through the choir's own website https://www.womenrockinharmonychoirs.co.uk/