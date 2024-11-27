Blackpool women's rock choir steps into Christmas
A popular local women's rock choir is getting ready to present it's Christmas show at the Norbreck Castle Hotel Blackpool at the start of the festive season.
Women Rockin' Harmony Choirs®, led by Musical and Creative Director Tanya Lawrence, presents 'Rockin' Harmony at Christmas' on Thursday 5 December 2024 at 7.30pm.
The show will include a mixture of familiar audience favourites and new additions to the choir's vocal harmony programme, including Christmas songs by Cher, Gwen Stefani and Kelly Clarkson.
A donation from ticket sales will go to Fylde Coast Veterans Choir™, an amateur adult choir for ex-service veterans.
Tickets cost £7 each for adults aged 16+ (£5 for children aged 15 and under) and are available now at Eventbrite, or you can find them through the choir's own website https://www.womenrockinharmonychoirs.co.uk/