Blackpool mobility firm MSB Mobility partners with armed forces Veteran Support Team to offer exclusive 10% discount for Veterans

Joshua Traynor (Sales Manager) and Armed Forces Champion for Blackpool - Jimilai Kuruvakadua

Newly launched Blackpool-based mobility scooter manufacturer MSB Mobility has announced a proud new partnership with the local armed forces Veteran Support Team, offering 10% off all new MSB Mobility scooters to UK veterans.

The initiative, which is active immediately, is part of the company’s ongoing commitment to supporting those who have served. All ex-service members need to do to qualify is present their official Veteran I.D. card when purchasing a new scooter.

Earlier this week, Armed Forces Champion Councillor Jimilai Kuruvakadua visited the new showroom to view MSB Mobility’s latest range of scooters and officially set the deal in stone, marking the beginning of a strong partnership between the business and the veteran community.

The announcement follows MSB Mobility’s official opening last week at its brand-new showroom at 81 Ansdell Road, Blackpool, where Mayor of Blackpool Mel Fenlen and Councillor Kim Critchley performed the ceremonial ribbon cutting.

[James Bates / Head Of Business Development for MSB Mobility commented:

“We’re incredibly proud to be supporting our veterans. Mobility is about freedom and independence, and we want to ensure that those who’ve served our country have easy access to reliable, high-quality scooters that can make a real difference in their lives.”

Mr Kuruvakadua of the Local Armed Forces Veteran Support Team praised the move as an example of local businesses giving back to the community and helping former service personnel maintain their independence.

MSB Mobility, based in Blackpool, designs and supplies an extensive range of modern, high-quality mobility scooters, with a focus on innovation, affordability, and customer care.

For more information about the Veterans’ discount, visit MSB Mobility’s showroom at 81 Ansdell Road, Blackpool or see www.msbmobility.co.uk