Blackburn Twins’ Cannes Success Bloodline Secures Distribution with Indywood

Action-packed thriller co-produced by Blackburn’s Kyle and Liam Bashford, is set to make waves globally.

Bloodline, the action-packed thriller co-produced by Blackburn’s Kyle and Liam Bashford, is set to make waves internationally as TEMPLE Productions partners with Indywood Distribution Network to bring the film to global audiences. The partnership, announced today, will extend the reach of the Cannes-premiered film to key emerging markets, including across Asia.

The film, which received glowing reviews at its May 15 Cannes premiere, is co-directed by the Bashford Twins alongside JoJo George, and stars Adrianna Edwards as the determined Bella. Set against the stunning backdrops of southern India, Bloodline blends supernatural intrigue with themes of justice, vengeance, and family legacy. The film’s dynamic action sequences, sword fights, and martial arts have already captivated festival audiences, and this new collaboration promises to introduce Bloodline to a wider, global viewership.

Through this partnership, Bloodline will be distributed by Indywood, known for its commitment to elevating unique global cinema. The Bashford Twins, who studied media at Blackburn College, view this international distribution as a crucial next step in their filmmaking journey, positioning them as rising talents in the industry.

Adrianna Edwards, who co-wrote and stars in the film, praised the partnership, saying, “Indywood’s passion for unique stories makes them the perfect fit for Bloodline. We’re excited to share our film with audiences around the world.”

Shyam Kurup, Director at Indywood, echoed her excitement, stating, “Bloodline’s blend of action and emotional depth has the potential to resonate with a global audience. We’re thrilled to bring it to new markets.”

http://www.bloodlinemovie.com/This milestone not only enhances TEMPLE Productions' global presence but also cements Bloodline as a must-watch thriller for international audiences. Following the Cannes success and now with Indywood’s backing, the Bashford Twins and their production company, Eleven Eleven Pictures, are firmly on their way to becoming key players in the international film scene.