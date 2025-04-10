Blackburn school celebrates funding boost from housebuilder

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Redeemer school in Blackburn has received a £6,000 donation from housebuilder Persimmon Homes to support ongoing improvements to their outdoor space.

Persimmon Lancashire Technical Director, Rob Stenhouse, was on hand recently to formally present the cheque to Headteacher Mark Power and the schools Junior Leadership Team, in the presence of local councillor Liz Johnson.

The school will be using the funds to undertake some landscaping works and erect a new fence within their play area, ensuring pupils can continue to play and learn in a safe outdoor environment.

The donation comes through the housebuilder’s Community Champions initiative, which is open to all local charities, schools, and community groups looking for funding, with winners receiving between £1,000 and £6,000.

Pupils at the Redeemer School welcoming the cheque for £6,000

Mark Power, Headteacher at The Redeemer School, said: “On behalf of our staff and pupils I would like to thank Persimmon for their donation to our school.

“We recognise the importance a safe outdoor learning environment has on the development of young people, and we are excited to use these new funds to improve our outdoor space.”

Councillor Liz Johnson, Blackburn South and Lower Darwen Ward, added: “This award is really good news for The Redeemer School.

“As a council, we have a commitment to improve the housing stock in the Borough and improve people’s lives as a consequence.

“We enjoy working with a developer like Persimmon that takes an active interest in local communities and in concerned to foster good relationships within these communities.”

Robert Stenhouse, Technical Director at Persimmon Lancashire, added: “It was great to visit and talk to staff and pupils at The Redeemer school recently, to learn more about the exciting ideas they have for their outdoor space. I am delighted we can support their projects with a donation from our community champions initiative.”

“At Persimmon we are committed to leaving a lasting positive legacy in local communities and having a positive impact on local people, I am confident this donation does just that.”