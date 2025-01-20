Blackburn Love Island Star Claudia Fogarty to Run Marathon Relay for Little Princess Trust

Rome Relay

Blackburn’s very own Claudia Fogarty, who captured hearts on ITV’s Love Island Season 9, is swapping sun-soaked villas for the historic streets of Rome as she joins the Runner Hairoes Relay Challenge this March.

The event, organised by realbuzz and supported by Great Lengths, aims to raise vital funds for the Little Princess Trust, a charity providing free, real-hair wigs to children and young people undergoing cancer treatment.

Claudia will team up with her mum, fitness influencer Sarah Catterson, and other inspiring participants for the unique relay marathon. Each member of the team will tackle a portion of the 26.2-mile course, which winds through Rome's iconic landmarks, uniting runners, celebrities, and creators in a heartwarming show of support for children battling cancer.

Claudia said:"It’s such an honour to be part of this incredible event, running for a cause that makes such a meaningful difference in young people’s lives. Sharing this experience with my mum and the rest of the team makes it even more special.”

Little Princess Trust

The Runner Hairoes Relay is part of a global fundraising effort, with each team setting a goal of raising £1,400 for the Little Princess Trust. The charity has provided over 17,000 real-hair wigs since its inception in 2005 and also funds pioneering research into childhood cancers.

James Henderson, Great Lengths Global Ambassador and long-time supporter of the Little Princess Trust, will also take part. He said:"This year marks 10 years of hair donations from Great Lengths to the charity. Running through Rome to celebrate their 20th anniversary is an unforgettable way to honour their work.”

The event highlights the power of community and shared purpose. From fitness enthusiasts to everyday heroes, participants are encouraged to train, fundraise, and inspire others to support this life-changing cause.

Supporters can follow the journey online using the hashtag #RunnerHairoes, with opportunities to cheer on participants, share training updates, or donate to the Little Princess Trust.

For more information, visit www.realbuzz.com.

About the Little Princess TrustSince 2005, the Little Princess Trust has provided free real-hair wigs to children and young people who have lost their hair due to cancer or other conditions. The charity also invests in research to improve treatments for childhood cancers.

Get Involved:You don’t have to run to make a difference—donate, share, or cheer on from the sidelines. Join Claudia and the team in making miles mean more.