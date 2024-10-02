Blackburn Library to Host Roots Community Forum: A Day of Stories and Support

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Blackburn community is gearing up for an exciting day as the Roots Community Forum takes place on Wednesday, 30th October at Blackburn Library. This free event promises a diverse line up of activities designed to engage, educate, and entertain. Attendees can expect powerful stories from individuals in the recovery community, insightful talks from local organisations, and even some spooky Halloween-themed fun. With a free lunch included, it’s a perfect opportunity for residents to come together, connect, and celebrate community spirit in a relaxed atmosphere. Don’t miss out on this enriching day!

The forum will feature a variety of interactive sessions, including powerful lived experience shares from individuals within the recovery community. These stories will highlight personal journeys and challenges, fostering understanding and connection among participants. Alongside these personal testimonies, there will be insightful talks from local organisations offering support, advice, and valuable information on a range of important topics.

But the day won’t be all serious! In celebration of the Halloween season, attendees can also look forward to some spooky Halloween-themed fun.

Roots Community Forum

One of the key highlights of the day is the free lunch, available to all who attend. This not only provides a great opportunity to take a break and enjoy a meal but also encourages people to mingle and strengthen community ties in a relaxed atmosphere.

The Roots Community Forum at Blackburn Library is a fantastic opportunity for residents to come together, share their stories, learn from local services, and celebrate community spirit. The event is free, making it accessible to all, so be sure to mark your calendar for a day full of connection, support, and fun!