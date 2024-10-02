Blackburn Library to Host Roots Community Forum: A Day of Stories and Support

By Esmee Booth
Contributor
Published 2nd Oct 2024, 16:30 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The Blackburn community is gearing up for an exciting day as the Roots Community Forum takes place on Wednesday, 30th October at Blackburn Library. This free event promises a diverse line up of activities designed to engage, educate, and entertain. Attendees can expect powerful stories from individuals in the recovery community, insightful talks from local organisations, and even some spooky Halloween-themed fun. With a free lunch included, it’s a perfect opportunity for residents to come together, connect, and celebrate community spirit in a relaxed atmosphere. Don’t miss out on this enriching day!

The Blackburn community is in for an exciting and enriching day as the Roots Community Forum is set to take place on Wednesday, 30th October at Blackburn Library. This event promises a day full of diverse activities designed to engage, educate, and entertain attendees.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The forum will feature a variety of interactive sessions, including powerful lived experience shares from individuals within the recovery community. These stories will highlight personal journeys and challenges, fostering understanding and connection among participants. Alongside these personal testimonies, there will be insightful talks from local organisations offering support, advice, and valuable information on a range of important topics.

But the day won’t be all serious! In celebration of the Halloween season, attendees can also look forward to some spooky Halloween-themed fun.

Roots Community ForumRoots Community Forum
Roots Community Forum

One of the key highlights of the day is the free lunch, available to all who attend. This not only provides a great opportunity to take a break and enjoy a meal but also encourages people to mingle and strengthen community ties in a relaxed atmosphere.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Roots Community Forum at Blackburn Library is a fantastic opportunity for residents to come together, share their stories, learn from local services, and celebrate community spirit. The event is free, making it accessible to all, so be sure to mark your calendar for a day full of connection, support, and fun!

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.