Blackburn Library to Host Roots Community Forum: A Day of Stories and Support
The Blackburn community is in for an exciting and enriching day as the Roots Community Forum is set to take place on Wednesday, 30th October at Blackburn Library. This event promises a day full of diverse activities designed to engage, educate, and entertain attendees.
The forum will feature a variety of interactive sessions, including powerful lived experience shares from individuals within the recovery community. These stories will highlight personal journeys and challenges, fostering understanding and connection among participants. Alongside these personal testimonies, there will be insightful talks from local organisations offering support, advice, and valuable information on a range of important topics.
But the day won’t be all serious! In celebration of the Halloween season, attendees can also look forward to some spooky Halloween-themed fun.
One of the key highlights of the day is the free lunch, available to all who attend. This not only provides a great opportunity to take a break and enjoy a meal but also encourages people to mingle and strengthen community ties in a relaxed atmosphere.
The Roots Community Forum at Blackburn Library is a fantastic opportunity for residents to come together, share their stories, learn from local services, and celebrate community spirit. The event is free, making it accessible to all, so be sure to mark your calendar for a day full of connection, support, and fun!
