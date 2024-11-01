Blackburn Care Worker Wins National Award for Promoting Diversity & Inclusion

A care worker from Blackburn who supports men struggling with their mental health has scooped a national award for the work she does to promote diversity and inclusion in the workplace.

Deliwe Kanoyangwa is Support Worker at Cygnet Fountains, a 34-bed hospital which supports men who have been hospitalised with severe mental illness.

She scooped one of the top prizes at the Cygnet Group achievement awards, a day of celebration for caring, dedicated and hard-working colleagues across the health and social care sector.

She won the Respect; Inclusion & Diversity Award which recognises an outstanding commitment to promoting equality, diversity and inclusion in the workplace.

Deliwe receives her award for promoting diversity and inclusion

The awards, now in their third year, were held at Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham, on Thursday 24 October. They were hosted by actress and comedian Sally Phillips, together with her son Olly, who are patrons of the Downs Syndrome Association.

Deliwe was presented her award by Nic Hamilton, a keynote speaker at the event.

The nomination script for Deliwe read: “She creates an environment where everyone is able to speak up and work freely to share views and innovative ideas.

“She organised the Africa Day celebrations which was a joyous event with lots of food, music and dancing. Her efforts should not go unnoticed as she makes an effort to create a more diverse and inclusive work environment. Deliwe goes out of her way to acknowledge the concerns of others and advocates for a safe working space for various cultures.

“Deliwe loves people, works hard and always tries to lift the spirit of those around her. She works daily with staff and patients to ensure their involvement and participation in activities and care needs.”

Upon receiving the award, Deliwe said: “The award show was amazing, winning the award was a truly amazing feeling.

“I feel so honoured and appreciative to be recognised in this way.”

Dr Tony Romero, Cygnet CEO, said: “It is always a genuine pleasure for me to hear how Cygnet staff are making an incredible difference to some of society’s most vulnerable people. The work they are doing, and the care they are providing, is having a positive impact on so many lives.

“The awards are about recognising and honouring the dedication, compassion and sheer hard work shown by staff who, no matter their role, play a vital part in the provision of patient and resident care.

“Deliwe is an example of somebody who consistently goes above and beyond for the individuals in her care. She demonstrates passion for her work, commitment to excellence, and an unwavering dedication to our service users.”