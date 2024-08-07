Blackburn care provider announces new ownership and commitment to quality

Lancashire residents are set to benefit from quality homecare services as Right at Home East Lancashire and Ribble Valley comes under new ownership.

The homecare provider currently cares for 92 Clients living in Blackburn, Hyndburn and Ribble Valley and employs 62 CareGivers across the county.

Richard Burgess, Director of Right at Home Calderdale in West Yorkshire, is expanding the area he serves after purchasing the business from former owner Julie Foote.

He brings a wealth of experience with him, and the promise of continuing to strengthen Right at Home East Lancashire’s services in the community, whilst creating new job opportunities.

Richard Burgess and his East Lancashire office team.

With a passion for supporting local events, aimed at stamping out loneliness and social isolation, and raising funds for charities such as Alzheimer’s Society, there is a personal reason behind his transition into the care sector, after starting his career in hospitality management.

Richard said: “My first experience with Right at Home was when my local branch supported my father to remain at home after he was diagnosed with dementia. The support and care they provided amazed me - every detail was carefully considered to ensure my father received the best quality care possible.

“My own personal journey has fuelled my enthusiasm to provide the same high-quality service my father received to every Client we support.”

Julie Foote opened the East Lancashire homecare business, located in Wilpshire, 13 years ago. She built the company from a small start-up into a leading provider in the area, with a reputation for quality that has been underpinned by a 10/10 Client review score on homecare.co.uk.

The business has also been recognised as a Five Star Employer for the last two years, after receiving high praise from staff in anonymous satisfaction surveys conducted by independent employee engagement specialist WorkBuzz.

Commenting on her retirement, she said: “I am proud of what we have achieved over the years. Seeing the company go from strength to strength, and hearing the positive feedback from both staff and clients, has been a truly rewarding experience and a pleasure to be part of it. I know Richard, along with his dedicated team, will continue to grow and expand the business even further.”

Following the recent takeover, the transition has been seamless for Clients, with zero disruption to their usual service and continued visits from their regular CareGivers.

Richard added: “First and foremost, I wanted to assure our clients that the service they receive would continue as normal, that there would be no change from the usual high standard of care our amazing CareGivers provide.”