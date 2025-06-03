Bishop of Lancaster celebrates historic mass at Royal Preston Hospital

A moment of spiritual significance and celebration took place at Royal Preston Hospital on Thursday afternoon, as the Bishop of Lancaster, the Right Reverend Paul Swarbrick, became the first bishop to celebrate mass at the hospital.

Held in the hospital’s chapel, the special 50-minute service brought together senior leaders, chaplaincy staff, patients and volunteers.

The Bishop was assisted by the Reverend Simon Gilbertson, chaplain at the Trust, Father John Mark Agulefo, from St Claire's Parish, and Father Francisco Ulogu from St Mary's, Fernyhalgh.

Following the service, guests had the opportunity to meet the Bishop informally over refreshments in the conservatory at Charters Restaurant.

The occasion also marked a meaningful moment for the Trust’s chaplaincy team. During the service, the Bishop invited chaplains to publicly reaffirm their commitment to their vocation and their dedication to providing spiritual care within the hospital setting.

Lead Chaplain Reverend Martin McDonald said: “The Bishop’s presence was a great honour and reflects his high regard for the work we do at the Trust.”

Bishop Swarbrick paid tribute to the chaplaincy’s vital role, both within the hospital and the wider community.

“It was a privilege to celebrate mass at Royal Preston Hospital and to spend time with the chaplaincy team, volunteers and patients,” he said. “Moments like this are a reminder of the deep value spiritual care brings to people during some of the most challenging times in their lives.

“The chaplaincy’s role within the hospital is absolutely pivotal. In a world where everyone is busy and under pressure, one of the greatest tragedies is a lack of time. Chaplains offer something very precious — they give people time. Time to reflect, time to feel heard, and time to find peace.

“Even just knowing the chaplaincy is present on site gives patients and staff alike a bit of strength.”

Reflecting on his own experience, the Bishop added: “While I’ve not served as a hospital chaplain myself, I’ve been at the bedside of those seriously ill or dying in the parish. In those moments, you are simply there to bring comfort — to walk with families through those final steps and to support them when they need it most.”