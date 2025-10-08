Big Open Weekend of free activities returns to Bolton Leisure Centres

Big Open Weekend

Bolton Community Leisure has announced the return of its Big Open Weekend, offering two days of free fitness taster sessions, classes, events and more for the whole family to enjoy on October 11th and 12th.

The weekend will offer exclusive deals and visitors can expect free swimming sessions including a pool inflatable session and family fun swims. Free fitness tasters will include a chance to try group exercise sessions like HIIT Step, Boot Camp and more.

The five centres taking part over the two days are: Horwich Leisure Centre, Farnworth Leisure Centre, the Sir Jason Kenny Centre, Leverhulme Park Community Leisure Centre and Westhoughton Community Leisure Centre.

Steve Moss, Contract Manager for Bolton Community Leisure Trust, said:

“We love the Big Open Weekend because it gives people a chance to explore how our centre can support their health and wellbeing. Whether it's trying something new, getting active or connecting with others in a friendly, inclusive environment, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

“It’s a great opportunity to experience our facilities for free and discover how small steps can lead to a healthier lifestyle. To see what’s on and book your activities, visit our website. We look forward to welcoming you this weekend!”

To find the centre nearest to you, so you can start planning your Big Open Weekend, please visit the website: Bolton Community Leisure

The Bolton Community Leisure Trust operates five facilities across Bolton, in partnership with Serco Leisure and on behalf of Bolton Council.