Beautiful birthing environment for women in Lancashire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A “beautiful birthing environment” for women with complex pregnancy needs has been created at the Royal Preston Hospital’s Sharoe Green Maternity Unit, which celebrates its 20th birthday in September.

It is expected around 30 women per month, supported by their families, will use the room, which has undergone a £17,744.99 refurbishment paid for by mums and babies charity Baby Beat.

Co-designed by the unit’s midwifery team with input from mothers-to-be, new mums and their birthing partners, the room, which is one of 12 birthing suites within the unit, had already been fitted with a new birthing pool. Now Baby Beat funding has enabled the addition of mood lighting, bespoke trunking to conceal medical equipment, a pull-down double bed, wall art and new furniture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jo Lambert, Divisional Nursing and Midwifery Director, explained: “As a maternity service, we recognise the importance of birth environment for families accessing care across all four of our birthplace locations. Based on the feedback of mothers-to-be, new mums, their birthing partners and staff, supported by Baby Beat, we have used thoughtful design to develop a beautiful environment for women with complex pregnancy needs to deliver their babies.

The “beautiful environment" for women with complex pregnancy needs to use to give birth

“By utilising the latest fetal and maternal monitoring equipment available, we can support these women in their birth preferences. As a regional medicine centre, we acknowledge the increasing complexity of the women accessing our maternity service. The opening of the room promotes choice and personalisation of care in a peaceful, supportive space for birth. We are confident that the room will have a significantly positive impact on the experience of care and satisfaction among those women using it.”

Joanna Allitt, fundraising manager forBaby Beat, said: “We’re delighted to have been able to help our midwifery colleagues create this amazing space for women with complex pregnancy needs. The refurbishment of the room will support women with complex pregnancy needs to birth in a beautiful environment, which can also provide the required level of mother and baby monitoring for their needs.

“In addition to our fantastic Baby Beat supporters, who have helped us achieve the funds to complete the refurbishment, I would also like to publicly thank the DJ Sidebottom/Glasdon Charitable Programme for its £2,000 donation towards the project, the Duchy of Lancaster Benevolent Fund for its grant, as well as two further charitable trusts, which together gave us £6,000 towards the work.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Baby Beat funds specialist equipment, patient services and comforts, clinical care, local research, additional training and staff welfare projects so that the maternity and gynaecology teams can offer the best possible outcomes for babies and mums in the Central Lancashire and Chorley area.

The suite before its Baby Beat funded refurbishment

With Baby Beat’s support, NICU continues to provide exceptional care for premature and sick babies and their families from across Lancashire and South Cumbria. For further information on Baby Beat’s work and how to support, visit www.babybeat.org.uk