Bathroom fitter from Lancashire nails it in securing semi-final place

Mark Turner, a bathroom fitter from Skelmersdale, has reached the semi-finals of Screwfix Top Tradesperson 2024.

Mark, 33, who owns Airborne Bathroom Services LTD, has more than a decade’s experience working in the trade. Mark showcased dedication, resilience and professionalism in the initial application, which secured him a place in the semi-finals for the national award.

In 2013, Mark left the army and began an apprenticeship in plumbing. Despite finding the adjustment as a 23-year-old apprentice challenging, Mark persevered and set up his own business, focussed on perfecting his craft.

Fast forward 11 years, Mark has received numerous positive reviews from happy customers, has built a team of four permanent members of staff and one apprentice, and has supported five other young tradespeople through their apprenticeships.

Mark Turner from Skelmersdale

In 2019, Mark was recognised by the Construction Industry Training Board as the top Micro-Company Apprentice Employer of the Year. his commitment to supporting the next generation of trade talent doesn’t stop there, as Mark hopes to train even more apprentices. he believes part of his success can be attributed to his experience in the army, providing vital transferrable skills such as problem solving.

Now he will compete against 26 other top tradespeople from across the UK and the Republic of Ireland, for a chance to be shortlisted as a finalist.

If Mark is successful, he will become one of just 10 finalists to take part in the in-person final to be held at Screwfix LIVE, on 27th September 2024. Here, a panel of industry experts will put each tradesperson through their paces before selecting this year’s overall champion.

The winner will be crowned Screwfix Top Tradesperson 2024 and take home a fantastic trade bundle made up of tools, tech, and training worth £20,000 / €20,000.

Mark comments: “To receive the call that I’d made it to the semi-finals of the Screwfix Top Tradesperson 2024 was unbelievable. I never thought I’d get this far to be honest. Reaching the national final in September would be such a great achievement, especially when you look at the calibre of the other tradespeople I’m up against.

“I hope my passion for plumbing shines through and that my commitment to supporting the future of the industry is enough to secure me a place in the final.”

Race to join the Hall of Fame

With the national award now in its the 15th year, Mark hopes to join the Screwfix Top Tradesperson Hall of Fame in 2024, taking a place alongside reigning champion Astrid Arnold, a Devon-based carpenter, who claimed the accolade in 2023.

Jack Wallace, Marketing Director at Screwfix, said: “The nation’s tradespeople are often unsung heroes, working tirelessly day in and day out with the upmost passion and dedication. Our long-running national award aims to shine a light on the very best of them, recognising the outstanding work tradespeople deliver and the impact they have within their communities.

“Once again we’ve been blown away by the strength of the applications we’ve received for Screwfix Top Tradesperson 2024. Each of our semi-finalists has already proved themselves as an ambassador for their trade and I wish them all the very best of luck as they look to gain a place in September’s national final.”

To find out more about Screwfix Top Tradesperson 2024, please visit screwfix.com/stt