Barry gets new role with Salvation Army thanks to PHX Training

Leading Lancashire-based training provider, PHX Training, has recently helped Barry Ledicott from Morecambe to secure a full-time position as a night project worker with the Salvation Army Housing Association, following the completion of several courses.

Since joining PHX Training in January, Barry has dedicated himself to expanding his skillset and knowledge in some key areas including money management, health and safety, and customer service.

Through the Managing your Money course, Barry covered essential maths skills, with a focus on budgeting and financial planning, providing him with a set of transferrable skills that will help in the workplace and personal settings.

Throughout his time with PHX, Barry also completed a tailored series of vocational courses through the Multiply programme, which is designed to help individuals who don’t have a GCSE at grade C (or equivalent) in maths to develop their career potential.

Barry Ledicott

In the Level 1 Customer Service course, he learned about the fundamental principles of working in people-facing positions including rapport building, identifying and resolving customer problems, and handling difficult customers or complaints.

During his time with PHX Training, Barry went on to complete some more sector specific courses covering topics including safeguarding, mental health, and nutrition and health.

Through this, Barry was able to develop his knowledge base and practical skillset in specialist areas including safeguarding and the associated ethical responsibilities in various environments and understanding and recognising common mental health conditions.

The combination of courses that Barry has completed have significantly enhanced his employability, ultimately leading to him securing his new position with the Salvation Army – a success he directly credits to the training and qualifications he gained with PHX Training.

In his new role with the Salvation Army’s Morecambe Foyer, which houses young people from the age of 16–24 years, Barry will be instrumental in supporting and transforming the lives of local young people.

PHX Training is a North West training provider that offers a range of training and vocational courses, including basic English and maths and IT skills, up to specific sector qualifications in health and social care, warehousing and business administration. It has centres in Carlisle, Barrow, Workington, Morecambe, Blackburn, Preston and Blackpool.

It also supports people back into work by building training plans and careers advice, free access to computers and printers, CV writing workshops and interview techniques, as well as access to local employers who are recruiting.

To find out about the full range of support PHX Training offers, contact 01228 210 317 or visit www.phxtraining.co.uk