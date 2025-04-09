Bald and Brave: Sean raises £1,000 for Plungington Community Centre with a head shave

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Local resident Sean has gone the extra mile (or millimetre!) for his community by shaving his head to raise an incredible £1,000 in support of Plungington Community Centre.

Having lived in the area all his life, Sean felt a strong connection to the Centre and the people it serves. The idea came to him while on holiday with his two sons earlier this year. What started as a bit of a joke quickly turned into reality.

"I just said one day, ‘What do you think if I get my hair shaved off?’" Sean recalls. "At first, everyone thought I was messing about, but I said, ‘No, I’ll do it for charity, for the community centre.’ It’s a place that helps people, especially older folks like my mum. It just felt right."

After chatting with Ben, Plungington Community Centre Manager, Sean found out that the charity was always looking for support. Without hesitation, he set out visiting local shops and clubs to drum up donations. His original goal was £500, but the generosity of the local community quickly pushed that total higher. “People were giving twenties and tens everywhere I went, it just snowballed.”

Sean visiting Plungington Community Centre

The big shave took place on Friday 7 February at a local pub on Eldon Street. Nervous but determined, Sean even considered losing his eyebrows, until his 83-year-old mum begged him not to. “She looked at me and said, ‘Please don’t do your eyebrows!’ So I didn’t, but I had a few drinks for Dutch courage and went ahead with the rest!”

The response to Sean’s new look has been overwhelmingly positive. “Most people said I actually suit being bald,” he laughs. “And the hair’s grown back so fast, it shocked everyone.”

But beyond the laughs and the fresh trim, Sean says it’s the sense of doing something good that’s stuck with him. “It feels good to do something for someone else. I’d like to do more, but I’ll give it a bit of time to think about what I can do.”

Sean’s motivation stems not just from his love for the local area, but also from what the Centre means to the people in the local area. “Places like this make a difference. It’s not about one person – it’s for everyone. That’s what it’s all about.”

Sean minutes before the event

Ben Clayton, Manager of Plungington Community Centre, said: “Sean’s incredible support helps us continue delivering vital services to some of the most vulnerable people in Plungington, from our Food Club and Play Group to hot meals for older residents and so much more. We truly can’t thank him enough. Sean is the backbone of this community; he’s lived here for decades and always gives back in any way he can. It’s people like Sean who make Plungington the special place it is, and we’re genuinely grateful for everything he’s done.”

Plungington Community Centre, run by Caritas Care, plays a vital role in providing support, activities, and companionship to people across Preston. Donations like Sean’s help keep those doors open.