B Hygienic partners with charity Cancer My Arse to launch Innovative men’s disposal unit for stoma users

B Hygienic, a leading provider in washroom hygiene solutions, is proud to announce the launch of their new Men’s Disposal Unit, developed in collaboration with Cancer My Arse, a charity committed to improving the quality of life for people with stomas and those affected by colorectal cancer.

This new product is designed with a deep understanding of the unique needs of male stoma users, offering an enhanced, discreet, and hygienic solution to managing stoma care and male incontinence.

The unit, which is available in teal color, has been developed after extensive research into the needs of stoma users, with a specific focus on males living with the condition. The collaboration between B Hygienic and Cancer My Arse ensures that the product is not only functional but also considerate of the emotional and physical challenges faced by users. All units display the Cancer My Arse QR code.

“We’re incredibly proud of the Men’s Disposal Unit and the partnership we’ve built with Cancer My Arse,” said Vicki Allen, Director of B Hygienic Ltd. “Our aim is to provide not just a functional product but one that acknowledges the emotional and practical needs of stoma users. We know that men, in particular, face distinct challenges, and we wanted to create a product that was both discrete and user-friendly.”

QR code - scan for more information

Stoma users are often faced with anxiety in simply knowing where to find a suitable toilet. As the condition is ‘hidden,’ they often face discrimination in using accessible toilets. It’s not difficult for business owners to incorporate small changes into their premises and they can make a huge difference for people to easily and privately manage stoma care while away from home. The male disposal unit is intended for public space use, offering a safe and dignified way for stoma users to manage their hygiene needs in a variety of settings.

Cancer My Arse has been actively involved throughout the research and development process, providing invaluable insight into the real-world needs of stoma users.

About B Hygienic Ltd.

B Hygienic Ltd. is a washroom company specialising in providing commercial hygiene solutions. B Hygienic is committed to creating products that balance functionality with dignity, ensuring users feel respected and empowered.

Kevin Griffiths founder of Cancer My Arse and Vicki Allen Director of B Hygienic

About Cancer My Arse

Cancer My Arse is a UK-based charity focused on raising awareness, much needed funds and supporting individuals affected by colorectal cancer and stomas.

For more information about the Men’s Disposal Unit and its availability, please visit www.bhygienic.co.uk or contact us at [email protected].