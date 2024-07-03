Awards for two Lancashire site managers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Kingswood Homes site managers Ryan Corlett and Daniel Cato are celebrating getting another Quality award under their belts.

The duo has each been awarded an NHBC Pride in the Job Quality Award that celebrates the contribution site managers make in creating homes of outstanding quality.

For Ryan, this is the third award in as many years and he has also won a Seal of Excellence and a Regional Award in the Medium Builder category.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Daniel has previously won five quality awards as well as receiving the coveted Seal of Excellence. He was named the North West regional winner in the Small Builder category in 2021.

Daniel Cato

With only 444 winners selected out of over 8,000 entrants across the UK, Ryan and Daniel are among the country’s best, and among just 42 winners in the North West hand-picked for their excellent standards on site.

Ryan, who lives in Bury, said: “Winning the Pride in the Job award for the third time and knowing that the way we work is consistently good means everything. I’ve been building homes on the Farmstead Collection at Green Hills, Kingswood’s flagship development and it really is a team effort. I’m thrilled to be building these homes so the recognition of this is amazing.”

Daniel, who is from Fleetwood, has won his award for his work at the Homestead Collection at Green Hills. He said: “It feels great to be awarded another Pride in the Job award. The Homestead Collection is Kingswood’s newest range of homes, they’re more traditional than the other developments and phases I’ve worked on so to be the first Homestead site manager to win a Pride in the Job award for this style of homes is a very proud moment.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kingswood Homes prides itself on being a 5-star builder meaning 96.8% of its homeowners said that they were satisfied with the quality of their new home and would recommend Kingswood to a friend and the Pride in the Job awards are a continuation of that.

Ryan Corlett

Kingswood Homes construction director Stuart Bullough said: "It’s great news that Ryan and Daniel have each gone on to win another Pride in the Job award. Both of them are very experienced in their roles as site managers and are leading really solid teams of trades and subcontractors. These awards symbolise a huge success for Kingswood Homes and show that our homes are built to exacting standards meaning we handover the best homes possible to our customers.”

For more information about the homes Ryan is overseeing at Green Hills visit: https://kingswoodhomes.uk.com/developments/greenhills-the-farmstead-collection/