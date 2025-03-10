Award-Winning Artist Kathryn Alice Olley Nominated for Prestigious Enterprise Vision Award

Award-winning artist Kathryn Alice Olley, the reigning Lancashire Artist of the Year 2024, has been nominated for the highly esteemed Enterprise Vision Awards (EVAs) 2025. The EVAs are the UK’s largest business awards dedicated solely to women, recognising outstanding female entrepreneurs making a significant impact in their industries.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kathryn’s journey into the art world is nothing short of inspiring. Just two years ago, she rediscovered her passion for creativity during a period of emotional burnout. What started as a personal outlet quickly evolved into a thriving art career, leading to publicly commissioned works, high-profile collaborations, national media recognition, and a prestigious judging role for Lancashire Artist of the Year 2025.

“I’m incredibly honoured to be nominated for the EVAs,” says Kathryn. “Art has been a transformative force in my life, and I’m passionate about using my platform to inspire others—whether it’s through my work or championing the power of creativity for mental wellbeing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the past year, Kathryn’s artwork has gained attention from notable figures including Claudia Winkleman, food critic Giles Coren, and stars from BBC’s The Traitors and Strictly Come Dancing. She has also secured commissions with MasterChef: The Professionals winner Oli Martinfor his Aven Restaurant and St Annes on the Sea Town Council, creating bespoke pieces celebrating Lancashire’s heritage.

Kathryn Alice Olley from Kathryn Alice Art nominated for EVAs 2025

With a growing reputation in the art world, Kathryn is expanding her creative business by developing personalised map art and bespoke artwork for businesses, including restaurants and hotels. She is also using her platform to raise awareness of how art can support mental wellbeing, securing media coverage and building relationships with journalists, broadcasters, and influencers to highlight the importance of creativity in everyday life.

Finalists for the EVAs 2025 will be announced later this year, with winners revealed at a prestigious awards ceremony in September 2025.

For more information on Kathryn Alice Olley and her work,

Instagram & Facebook: @kathrynaliceart

Website: https://kathrynaliceart.myshopify.com/