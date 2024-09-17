Award-winning 78-home Preston development completed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The homes have been built by Seddon Housing Partnerships on behalf of the Community Gateway Association.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A brand-new estate of homes for affordable rent and shared ownership in Preston has been completed by Community Gateway Association (CGA), the city’s largest not-for-profit housing association.

The 78 homes, comprising 75 houses, three bungalows, a playground and ample green space, have been built by Seddon Housing Partnerships on behalf of CGA. 43 of the homes are available for affordable rent, while 35 are to be sold on a shared-ownership basis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The site, completed in May, is on Miller Road in Ribbleton, Preston, and has been designed to promote ‘people-led construction’.

The Miller Road development.

CGA’s Executive Director of Customers and Communities, Louise Mattinson, said: “We’re thrilled to see final completion at our Miller Road development. These new affordable and shared ownership homes are sorely needed in Preston and to be able to deliver them to such a high standard has been so encouraging.

“It will be incredible to watch the community evolve over the years as individuals and families make homes out of these houses.”

While construction was underway, Seddon and CGA were recognised with an LABC Brick Award for their standards of quality on the project, taking home the ‘Social Housing Development of the Year’ accolade, following an inspection of the site by risk management surveyors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

LABC praised the quality of the workmanship, with the project standing out for its commitment to health and safety, site organisation and tidiness, innovation and care for the environment.

Peter Jackson, Managing Director of Seddon Housing Partnerships, said: “The project at Miller Road is another great example of how Seddon works in partnership with organisations of all kinds to develop new and vibrant spaces. Working with CGA has been immensely rewarding and we look forward to developing projects with them in the future.

“We were thrilled to receive the recognition from LABC, but we’re more excited to see people moving into their new homes and creating a community.”

Seddon Housing Partnerships is part of the Seddon family of businesses. Committed to its ‘Better Homes, Better Lives’ ethos, they form partnerships with housing associations and local authorities to develop new homes, and refurbish, retrofit and regenerate existing homes and communities.