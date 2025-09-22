Avove supports Chorley in Bloom in preparation for Britain in Bloom competition

Avove supports Chorley in Bloom

Leading infrastructure and engineering company, Avove, has continued its commitment to enhancing the areas in which it actively works and lives, adding a splash of colour to the community in support of Chorley in Bloom.

Twelve colleagues from Avove’s Finance and Sustainability teams came together to support the initiative, tidying up public spaces and planting vibrant flower beds in celebration of civic pride and the environment.

Creativity underpinned the team’s efforts, with themed beds and a special focus on pollinator-friendly plants to attract wildlife, protecting bees and insects through the provision of fresh flowers and greenery.

The efforts of Avove’s colleagues, in collaboration with volunteers from Chorley in Bloom, are part of the preparations for this year’s Britain in Bloom competition, with the winners announced at a national ceremony in October.

Chorley in Bloom was founded in 2014 by a small number of local residents who wanted to help make Chorley a better place to live, an ambition that aligns with Avove’s ethos and commitment to volunteering.

Iris Tong, Sustainability and Social Impact Lead at Avove, said: “Being a part of this community project was genuinely heartwarming, and it was nice to be invited to the judge’s lunch at Chorley Town Hall as a gesture of appreciation for our team’s efforts throughout the day.

“Planting flowers with others from the community reminded me how powerful small acts of care can be. It’s moments like these that remind me why I love what I do and why, as a company, we are always keen to throw our support behind community initiatives, no matter how big or small the task may be.”

Iris Smith, Chair at Chorley in Bloom, commented: “We were so pleased that Avove volunteers were able to give Chorley in Bloom a full day to help with our preparations for the RHS National Britain in Bloom competitions.

“They planted up a number of our special planters including the Barge and Mayflower planters in red, white and blue which were used to celebrate VE and VJ days around Chorley. Their hard work was recognised by the Judges and so many people have commented on how beautiful everything looks. We really appreciate their work.”

Headquartered in Chorley, Avove provides cutting-edge and sustainable infrastructure solutions, helping to move life forward for its clients and customers. It has built a strong reputation for its support of community initiatives, and as part of these efforts, offers colleagues a paid volunteering day each year, allowing them to support causes that matter most.