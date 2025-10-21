Autumn memory walk brings out rainbows

Among the 100 or so walkers, who followed a route around an autumnal Avenham Park, was a shimmering of rainbows - children born after baby loss.

Post walk, all participants were invited into Baby Beat’s park gazebo for refreshments, which were sponsored by Amazon UK and staffed by a team of volunteers from the company’s nearby facilities centre.

Joanna Allitt, fundraising manager for Baby Beat, said: “The walk, which we hold during Baby Loss Awareness Week and precedes our service of reflection and remembrance at Fulwood’s St Cuthbert’s Church, is really lovely.

“It’s a very uplifting event. There’s a bond among our community of walkers, which doesn’t necessarily have to be voiced but is palpable. It’s like a hug, supporting those making their walk debut as well as those returning year on year. What is especially lovely is seeing the little rainbows. We are so grateful to our Walk to Remember sponsors and all those who joined us.”

This year’s walk, together with sales of remembrance ribbons for the remembrance tree at the Royal Preston Hospital and “wave of light” candles, raised more than £1,000 for Baby Beat.

The mums and babies charity has now funded two bereavement suites at the Royal Preston Hospital’s Sharoe Green Maternity Unit plus other equipment and comforts for grieving families. It is also funding an early pregnancy loss bereavement nurse specialist to work with families, who lose their baby to miscarriage at 16 weeks or under.

In addition to supporting bereavement services, Baby Beat, which is part of the Lancashire Teaching Hospitals Charity family, funds specialist equipment, patient services and comforts, clinical care, local research and training to benefit mums and newborns from the Preston and Chorley area, who use the unit for their maternity care and delivery.

The unit is also home to Lancashire and South Cumbria’s specialist Neo Natal Intensive Care Unit (NICU). NICU looks after between 400-450 premature and poorly babies from across the two counties and their families annually. For further information on Baby Beat’s work and how to support the charity, visit www.babybeat.org.uk

1 . Contributed This year’s Baby Beat Walk to Remember walkers make their way through Avenham Park Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Contributed A team of volunteers from Amazon UK helped to serve refreshments to Walk to Remember walkers Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Contributed Angela Rotherham (far left) and her partner Ant Potts walked with members of their family in memory of their daughter Sophia Grace, who was born sleeping in June Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Contributed Mum-of-four girls Kirsten Duckworth with her second daughter Maisie were joined by other family to walk in memory of third daughter Millie, who was lost to miscarriage Photo: Submitted Photo Sales