Atherton nursery scoops national award for best indoor learning environment

Partou Storytimes in Atherton, Greater Manchester has triumphed over nine other finalists from around the country to win the prestigious National NMT Nursery Award for Nursery Indoor Learning Environment of the Year.

The judging panel decreed that the setting, on Leigh Road, best fulfilled the criteria for the award which included creating an environment “that most inspires and excites children” and “actively involves children in their learning, as well as celebrating their achievements.”

The trophy was presented to Laura Farnworth, Partou Storytimes Nursery Manager, at a special evening ceremony at ExCeL London.

Laura said: “On behalf of every one of the hardworking team members and the families who make the nursery what it is, it feels fantastic to receive this esteemed award.

Laura Farnworth, (Partou Storytimes Nursery Manager) third from left, receiving the National NMT Nursery Award alongside Partou colleagues Kim Thorpe (Deputy Nursery Manager), Laura Clay (Regional Business Manager), Hannah Mooney (Area Manager) and Alan Campbell (Head of Operations)

“Our indoor environment has been carefully designed to empower children to drive their own learning by promoting independence and curiosity.

“Each age group from 0-5 has their own dedicated space.

“In the baby room, we have created an enabling environment where the youngest children feel at ease and at home.

“As children transition to older rooms, the environment evolves to maintain their interest and imagination. Enchanted play spaces with magical themed backdrops, twinkly lights and natural elements encourage a sense of security and excitement.

“This dynamic environment not only excites children, but also motivates the team to continuously develop it.

“Importantly, we also have quiet spaces and sensory rooms which are particularly beneficial for children with SEND.

“The National NMT Nursery Award is wonderful recognition of the work we put in and the professional pride we have in what we do.”

Samantha Rhodes, Partou Managing Director, said: “Being shortlisted for a National NMT Nursery Award is a tremendous achievement in itself - winning it is simply outstanding.

“Partou Storytimes is well resourced and, under Laura’s leadership, activities are thoughtfully organised to support daily routines and behaviours.

“As the award demonstrates, the children clearly thrive in an environment that celebrates their individuality and promotes autonomous learning.

“Huge congratulations to Laura and her team on their thoroughly deserved success.”