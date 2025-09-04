Astley View Care Home welcomes community to a Wizard of Oz-themed summer fayre

Residents, families, neighbours and friends followed the yellow brick road into the gardens of Astley View Care Home, which were transformed into a magical setting inspired by Dorothy, the Tin Man, the Scarecrow, and the Cowardly Lion.

The fayre brought together local stallholders, community groups and entertainers, creating a vibrant atmosphere filled with music, laughter and delicious food. Children enjoyed a variety of activities, including games, arts and crafts, and face painting – ensuring fun for all ages.

The event was a fantastic opportunity for residents to connect with the wider community, share stories, and celebrate the summer together. Staff and volunteers worked tirelessly to bring the theme to life, with colourful decorations, themed outfits, and plenty of smiles.

“Events like our Summer Fayre mean so much to the people who live and work at Astley View Care Home,” said Christina Durnan, The Registered Manager, “It’s wonderful to see families, neighbours, and local businesses come together with our residents to celebrate in such a joyful way. The Wizard of Oz theme was a hit with everyone!”

The Summer Fayre also helped raise funds to support the Home’s activities fund for future events, ensuring that the fun continues long after the day itself.

Astley View Care Home would like to thank everyone who attended and supported the event, making it a day to remember for the whole community.

About Astley View

Astley View is a purpose-built care home in Chorley, part of Evermore Care, providing high-quality residential, nursing and dementia care. With modern facilities and a warm, welcoming environment, the home is designed to support residents to live well, maintain independence, and enjoy meaningful connections with family, friends and the wider community. Events such as the Summer Fayre are an important part of life at Astley View, helping residents to stay active, engaged and connected.

1 . Contributed Astley View hosts a Summer Fayre Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Contributed Staff at Astley View dressed up as characters in the Wizard of Oz Photo: Submitted Photo Sales