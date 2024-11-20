Artist transforms memorial room into a space of comfort and reflection

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

East Lancashire Crematorium unveils stunning new mural to honour loved ones

East Lancashire Crematorium has transformed its Book of Remembrance Room with a vibrant new mural by celebrated local artist Carol Anne, offering bereaved families a comforting and artistic way to honour their loved ones through personalised memorials.

Carol Anne brings her unique blend of mixed media and expressive colours to create a peaceful sanctuary at East Lancashire Crematorium, providing a soothing space for reflection.

The mural not only brightens the room but also offers families to the opportunity to add personalised leaves dedicated to a loved one they have lost, turning it into a lasting tribute.

Remembrance Room at East Lancashire Crematorium

These leaves will serve as lasting tributes to those who have passed, with proceeds from their sale benefiting Bury Hospice and Alder Hey Children’s Hospital.

Carol Anne shared: “As a self-taught artist with a challenging start in life, I’ve come to understand the profound impact that art can have on both individuals and communities. Over the years, my work has reached people all over the world, and I’ve been able to use my talent to raise funds for those in need.

“This mural in the remembrance room holds special significance for me. It is my honour to create something that brings comfort and peace to those who have lost loved ones, offering a spiritual and uplifting space to reflect and heal. Through this work, I hope to provide a moment of solace during difficult times.”

The idea for the mural came from Andrea Birch, the business leader at East Lancashire Crematorium, who recognised the importance of offering a diverse range of memorial options that resonate with individual preferences.

"We know how important it is for families to have a space that truly resonates with their memories and personal connections. Carol Anne’s mural brings a unique warmth to our crematorium, making it a place of both beauty and solace for reflection," Andrea explained.

“We’re all so pleased with how it’s turned out – Carol Anne’s vision has completely transformed the room, and I’d like to thank her for the incredible work.”

Former make-up artist Carol Ann has a long-standing passion for using her art to uplift communities and support charitable causes. Her recent mural along Radcliffe Canal brought joy to residents and anglers, transforming the area into a vibrant, colourful space.

Her most recent work along the Radcliffe Canal transformed the area into a vibrant space, bringing joy to local residents. Over the last decade, she has raised thousands for charities including The Christie and Children with Cancer. Her latest work at East Lancashire Crematorium offers families a heartfelt, reflective space to honour loved ones.

East Lancashire Crematorium, part of Dignity, remains committed to supporting bereaved families with a wide range of memorial options and compassionate services. For more information, please contact the team at East Lancashire Crematorium.