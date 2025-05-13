Arnside Sailing Club receives grant funding to help children from low-income backgrounds get into water sports

Arnside Sailing Club has received a £3000 grant from the Areti Charitable Trust to give children from low-income backgrounds in the Lancaster City Council area, the chance to take part in water sports. The Club offers sailing, paddle boarding and kayaking lessons.

The funding is made up of two strands: A bursary scheme and discounted lessons for schools and youth groups.

The Bursary Scheme will offer children with parents in receipt of Universal Credit in the Lancaster area, a grant of up to £100 towards the price of water sports lessons. The Discount Scheme offers schools and youth groups in the Lancaster City Council area, a 50% reduction in the price of water sports lessons. As well as sailing, the Club offers paddle boarding, windsurfing and kayaking.

The Club has a Discover Sailing Day coming up on Bank Holiday May 26th, where the club will be taking people across the estuary. They offer taster sailing lessons for youths and adults at Arnside and longer 4-day youth courses at Killington near Sedbergh. The lessons are suitable for 8 years upwards. The Club runs paddle board and kayak lessons at Arnside

Club Paddle Boards

Alasdair Simpson for the Club said “We are aware that cost can be a barrier for many children taking part in water sports. We want to make water sports accessible to all children. The Club is now a charity whose aims included introducing children and young people to water sports.”

“The Club offers low-income membership for just £25 for a family for a year. The cost of a four-day sailing course for children of club members is £140. The £100 bursary reduces the price for four days to just £40 for children with parents in receipt of Universal Credit”

“We are particularly keen to hear from schools and youth groups from disadvantaged areas in the Lancaster City Council area. We want to give every child a chance to take part in water sports. Water sports is a great way of giving young people access to the natural environment. Through water sports young people develop attributes that are helpful in life and learning: how to be resilient and work with others; solve problems; make decisions independently, finding out about the natural world and how to keep themselves safe on the water.

We are delighted that the Areti Trust has offered us a £3000 grant to give children from low-income families, a chance to enjoy water sports.”

Beginner Sailing Lesson

The Areti Charitable Trust makes grants so that children and young people living in the area covered by Lancaster City Council and who are from challenging social and economic backgrounds may have opportunities to experience and learn more about the natural world as part of an organised activity.

More Information

Arnside Sailing Club www.arnsidesailingclub.co.uk

Areti Trust https://thearetitrust.com