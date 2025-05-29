APSCo adds NRL to the shortlist for Recruitment Company of the Year

Colleagues in engineering recruitment specialists NRL’s UK and international branches are celebrating earning a position on the shortlist for the 2025 APSCo UK Awards for Excellence.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Organised each year by the Association of Professional Staffing Companies (APSCo), judges have selected NRL as a finalist in the Recruitment Company of the Year > £50 – 250 million turnover category.

​Within the submission, companies were asked to demonstrate both their approach to delivering recruitment excellence to clients and candidates, as well as providing the best workplace for their colleagues. NRL’s submission focused on their commitment to social value and their investment in learning and development through personalised development plans. Additionally, they highlighted their efforts to maintain a high standard of service and compliance in heavily regulated industrial sectors. The business’s continued international growth plans and focus on supporting the energy transition showed they are strategically expanding, creating career opportunities for colleagues to progress and new job openings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

​Senior representatives from the shortlisted companies are now invited to an interview with the panel of judges, to discuss their submission in more detail, a process designed to help select the 2025 award winners. NRL Group’s CEO David Redmayne is preparing to meet with the judges. ​

NRL have been shortlisted for the 2025 APSCo UK Awards for Excellence

“It’s fantastic to see the fruition of our strategic efforts and service excellence recognised through the APSCo UK Awards for Excellence, and we’re proud to have been shortlisted.

​Our continued growth is only possible thanks to the talented people we have working in our recruitment branches and support teams, and as an employer we’re pleased to be able to support them with learning opportunities, career progression and long service awards.

​Turning our focus to how we support our clients, across our UK and International teams there is always an appetite to explore how we can better support their operations, from smarter recruitment solutions to how we can add further value to our partnerships. It’s something we’re deeply invested and is rewarding to see through account growth and new business.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

​Part of the judging process included gauging how employees are supported within the business. In 2024 the NRL Group worked with Great Place To Work® to independently and anonymously survey their colleagues. An overwhelming 97% agreed the company was a great place to work, earning them the official certification. Most recently, the survey findings helped them secure positions on the UK’s Best Workplaces™ and Best Workplaces for Development™ 2025 lists for medium-sized organisations.

​Following the final stage of judging once the interview panels take place, the winners of the 2025 APSCo UK Awards for Excellence will be revealed on Wednesday 17th September.