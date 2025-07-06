Applications now open for part-funded health and safety services to Lancashire and Cumbria Charities and CICs.

HSE Advice UK understand the vital role that Charities and Community Interest Companies (CICs) play in supporting communities. The organisation also recognise that maintaining high standards of health and safety can be both essential and financially challenging. That’s why they are proud to offer a part-funded Health & Safety support package, designed specifically for the third sector.

What’s Included in the Service?

The comprehensive package provides the key elements every organisation needs to stay compliant and protect their people:

Appointed Health & Safety Representative – a dedicated professional assigned to your organisation annually.

Annual Audit & Action Plan – a full review of your premises and safety management systems, with a tailored plan for improvement.

General Risk Assessments – covering the core tasks and activities your organisation undertakes.

Health & Safety Policy – a bespoke policy aligned with your operations and legal obligations.

Unlimited telephone and email advice.

Scan the QR code to apply.

While the standard value of this service is £2,000 + VAT, selected charities and CICs can access it for just £100 per month (inclusive of VAT) for a 12-month period, payable via direct debit.

Limited Opportunities – Apply Now!

Applications open twice a year and five organisations are selected per round to receive this subsidised support.