AO, let’s go! Chamber announce partnership with popular music and events venue

The North & Western Lancashire Chamber of Commerce is delighted to announce a new strategic partnership with Manchester’s AO Arena, one of the UK’s premier entertainment venues.

As the Chamber’s official ‘Events Patron’, the AO Arena will collaborate closely with the organisation to provide exclusive opportunities for its members, enhancing the business community's access to premium hospitality and bespoke event experiences.

Members will be able to enjoy VIP hospitality experiences, access to private suites, and take advantage of the arena’s versatile spaces for a range of corporate functions, including meetings, conferences, exhibitions, and special events.

With its state-of-the-art facilities and capacity to host events of all sizes, members will be supported by a dedicated and experienced team, to access this iconic venue for their own business needs.

Gemma Vaughan, director of sales and marketing at the AO Arena, said: “We are thrilled to partner with the North & Western Lancashire Chamber of Commerce and bring our world-class venue to the attention of its members.

“The AO Arena is not just a place for entertainment; it’s a dynamic space that offers endless possibilities for businesses looking to make a lasting impression. We look forward to working closely with the Chamber, and Lancashire companies, to deliver exceptional experiences for them.

“Whether it’s a product launch, a company celebration, or a large-scale exhibition, AO Arena’s dedicated events team will work closely with Chamber members to create bespoke experiences that align with their business goals.”

Members interested in learning more about the opportunities available at AO Arena or in arranging a visit to the venue should contact the Chamber.

Babs Murphy, Chief Executive of the Chamber, said: "This partnership with AO Arena represents an exciting opportunity for our members. The Arena is a landmark venue that offers unparalleled facilities and services, and we’re pleased to bring these benefits to our business community.

“We encourage our members to explore the premium hospitality and event opportunities that AO Arena has to offer, which are world class.”