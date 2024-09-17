Anwyl Shares The Love With Heart Charity Fundraisers in Lancashire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

FUNDRAISING for heart screening in Lancashire has received a boost ‘Love From Anwyl’. The Matthew Hesmondhalgh Memorial Fund at CRY (Cardiac Risk in the Young) successfully applied for support from Anwyl Homes via the ‘Love From Anwyl’ initiative linked to new homes being built at Cross Fields in Catterall.

Paula Hesmondhalgh explained: “Since losing our son Matthew to a cardiac arrest in 2011 we have been fundraising to provide local heart screening events at Garstang Community Academy for 14–35-year-olds.

“Each year we put on a variety of fundraisers to enable us to raise the £13,600 we need to fund a two-day event to test 200 young people. To date we have funded the screening of over 2,400 young people. More than 80 of those young people have been referred for further investigations in regard to potentially serious or life-threatening conditions, while 40-plus others have been highlighted with less serious conditions that need treatment or lifestyle changes to prevent future complications. The screening events are often over-subscribed and parents have told us how much they appreciate these tests being available locally.

“Rising costs are starting to limit the amount of fundraising we can do and so we reached out to Anwyl for help. Their donation has enabled us to hire Catterall Village Hall and purchase much needed resources for a series of fundraising pop-up shops, which in turn will enable us to raise money to pay for the screening.”

The next pop-up shops at Catterall Village Hall in aid of the Matthew Hesmondhalgh Memorial Fund at CRY are planned for October 12 and November 9.

CRY screening, sponsored by the fund in Matthew’s memory, will take place at Garstang Community Academy on February 1 and 2, 2025.

Anwyl area sales manager Imogen Suffell said: “It’s really inspiring to see how dedicated Matthew’s family and friends are to raising money in his memory. They’ve made a real difference helping identify health conditions in other young people and we’re pleased to be able to help with their fundraising.”

Love From Anwyl is a voluntary scheme, in addition to Section 106 payments totalling more than £250,000 linked to the Cross Fields development.

Other beneficiaries of the Love From Anwyl funding pot include Catterall Village Hall, Garstang Scout & Guide HQ, Catterall in Bloom, Catterall Kirkland and Catterall Primary, Catterall Gala Committee and 1st Kirkland and Catterall Scouts.

The majority of homes at Cross Fields have now sold. For the latest availability and pricing see http://www.anwylhomes.co.uk/crossfields.