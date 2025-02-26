Anwyl offers women site management experience in Lancashire

WOMEN in Burscough and the surrounding area are being urged to apply for funded placements on a scheme designed to encourage them to consider a career in the home building industry.

Anwyl Homes is offering placements on its Priory Gardens development in Burscough for the latest intake of the Women into Home Building programme.

Designed by the Home Builders Federation, a trade body for residential developers in England and Wales, in collaboration with leading home builders, the initiative seeks to expand the talent pipeline and foster gender diversity within site management.

Lauren Humphreys, head of HR at Anwyl, said: “Anwyl is a family-run business with strong values and a commitment to supporting colleagues to grow their careers. We’re proud to be providing work experience as part of the Women in House Building programme. We’ll be hosting placements on five of our developments including Priory Gardens in Burscough to give women a real insight into potential careers in site management.”

Anwyl employees Lucy Crawford, Lilly Holt, Maya Ward and Jessica Phillips. Anwyl is offering placements on the Home Builders Federation’s Women into Home Building programme

The three-week programme aims to encourage and support more women to explore leadership careers within the industry. It consists of an initial week of funded online training and insight sessions, offering foundational knowledge in site management.

This will be followed by a two-week work experience placement at Anwyl’s Priory Gardens development, providing direct exposure to industry operations and leadership responsibilities. To support more participants to take part, the programme offers contributions towards travel and childcare costs.

Since its launch in January 2023, Women into Home Building has successfully supported more than 90 candidates through introductory training and hands-on work experience, leading to around 25 candidates gaining employment within the industry. The most recent cohort, held in the autumn, marked its most successful intake yet, with a record number of applications received.

Neil Jefferson, chief executive of the HBF, said: “The home building industry offers a variety of rewarding careers and, with a growing need for housing across the country, it’s important to attract more entrants to the industry, especially in site management roles.

“It’s great to see Anwyl is bringing opportunities to local women in Burscough. The Women into Home Building programme is an exciting opportunity to give candidates employer-backed knowledge and experience to kick-start their careers in the home building industry.”

For more information and to apply online see HBF.co.uk/WIHB. Applications close at 5pm on Sunday, March 23.