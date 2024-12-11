Anwyl offers help to achieve new home goals early in 2025

A NEW year goal of a move to a new home in Burscough could be achieved in a matter of weeks – even for those with a property to sell.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anwyl Homes is offering to speed up the selling and buying process with part exchange.

It’s available on selected new homes at Priory Gardens.

Average selling times in the surrounding area (L40, WN8 and L39 postcodes) are around four months* – 119 days in L40 (Burscough), 128 days in L39 (Ormskirk) and 114 days in WN8 (Skelmersdale). But with part exchange moving day could be much sooner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An Anwyl show home lounge

Anwyl area sales manager Imogen Suffell said: “January is a busy period for the housing market, partly because people realise when they’re spending more time at home over the festive season that their current property no longer meets their needs. What they may not realise is how long it takes to secure a sale.

“With part exchange you won’t have to spend time finding the right agent to list with. You’ll also avoid being caught up in a complicated, slow moving chain, which could delay moving day and there’ll be no last minute haggles over the price. It’s a much simpler solution that could reduce the selling time from around four months to a matter of weeks.

“Because we effectively become a guaranteed cash purchaser for the house you’ve outgrown, you’re then in a prime position to buy a new Anwyl home. There’s no lengthy chain to hold you back or estate agent fees to pay. You can continue living in your current home until the new one is ready and the legal process is complete, which could be in just four weeks.”

Current availability at Priory Gardens includes a selection of three and four-bedroom detached homes, with prices from £302,995.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anwyl will consider part exchange on the final few four-bedroom detached homes on phase two of the popular development. These include an Ascot, for £384,995 and examples of the Hartford, available from £414,995.

The Hartford house type, with integral single garage, features a lounge at the front, with the kitchen and dining room at the rear. French doors offer lots of natural light in this sociable space and easy access to the garden.

The handy utility provides a dedicated space for the washer and dryer, plus direct access to the integral garage. A cloakroom completes the ground floor.

Upstairs, there are four bedrooms, one with en-suite, plus a family bathroom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anwyl’s new homes in Burscough are being built close to a range of facilities including shops and schools. There’s a Booths supermarket nearby, while Ormskirk, with its popular food and drink market and a host of other amenities, is just a 10-minute drive away. The cities of Preston, Liverpool and Manchester are easy to reach too.

Show homes at Priory Gardens are open daily.

For more information call 01704 468 453 or see https://www.anwylhomes.co.uk/our-developments/priory-gardens.

*https://www.home.co.uk/selling/l40/time_to_sell/?location=l40 https://www.home.co.uk/selling/l39/time_to_sell/?location=l39

https://www.home.co.uk/selling/wn8/time_to_sell/?location=wn8