Anwyl Homes Lancashire acquires land at the North West’s largest mixed-use development site

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

ANWYL Homes Lancashire as acquired a parcel of land at Omega, the North West’s largest mixed-use development site. The homebuilder completed a deal (September 30) with Omega Warrington Ltd (OWL), a subsidiary of M2 Group Ltd (t/a Miller Developments) to secure a 12.6 acre parcel of land. Omega has been developed through a partnership between OWL and Homes England.

The acquisition represents phase five of the successful Omega redevelopment of the former 600-acre RAF Burtonwood airbase on the north-west edge of Warrington.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The agent acting for the vendors was Kieran McLaughlin, senior director of CBRE, Manchester. Deloitte LLP acted for Anwyl and Addleshaw Goddard LLP acted for the vendors.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The land already benefits from outline planning permission and Anwyl plans to submit a reserved matters application to Warrington Borough Council seeking approval to build 153 new homes.

Your World

John Grime, managing director of Anwyl Homes Lancashire, said: “The Omega development has created a vibrant new neighbourhood in west Warrington. It’s proven to be a very popular location for families and commuters, with easy access to motorway and transport services. We’ve been keen to be a part of the new neighbourhood and are pleased to have acquired one of the last remaining parcels of land here. We plan to build 153 new homes – 115 private sale properties and 38 affordable homes – to cater for local need.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A two-form entry primary school, 35-acre country park and a commercial hub are all complete and operational as part of the wider masterplan, providing excellent amenities for residents.”

Since construction commenced on Omega in 2012, OWL has completed in excess of £70 million of infrastructure, developed approximately 7 million sq.ft of logistics and manufacturing space and sold six residential sites to various housebuilders who between them will deliver around 1,150 homes.

David Milloy, managing director of M2 Group, said: “Anwyl Homes are a welcome addition to Omega with their good quality product. Their professionalism enabled the sale to be completed in a swift manner and we wish Anwyl all the best with their development.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anwyl’s plans for 153 new homes were guided by their local knowledge of the market and the Chorley based business plans to offer a good choice of family homes with three, four and five-bedroom designs proposed, alongside two and three-bedroom affordable homes. The latter will include a mix of starter homes, shared ownerships properties and those available for affordable rent.

All of the homes will be built to the latest building regulations and will include improved accessibility requirements and electric vehicle charging points.

Air or ground source heat pumps are to be utilised to provide heating and hot water to the properties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a nod to the area’s history, the Anwyl development will be marketed under the name Eagles Green. The Former RAF Burtonwood motto was ‘Ut aquilae volent’ – Latin for 'That eagles may fly'.

Subject to reserved matters approval, work is expected to start in spring, with the first homes due to be released for sale next autumn.

For more information on Anwyl Homes visit www.anwylhomes.co.uk.