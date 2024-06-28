Anwyl hits the right note with donation to Lancashire-based brass band
Among the successful applicants was Eccleston Brass Band.
It received a donation of £1,000 towards the cost of attending the sections finals of the National Brass Band Championship in Cheltenham.
Band treasurer Jill Bithell: “As a band we’ve been supporting community events in and around the Eccleston area for over 50 years. In February we performed at the Regional Brass Band Championships in Blackpool and were awarded second place in our division. This meant we qualified for the National Finals of the competition which will be held in Cheltenham in September this year. It’s a great achievement – it’s only the sixth time in the band’s history that we’ve reached this stage. We’ve been fundraising to cover the cost of attending the finals and were very pleased that Anwyl was able to support the band in our endeavours to represent Eccleston village on the national stage.”
Other beneficiaries to share the funding “Love From Anwyl” were three primary schools – Heskin Pemberton's CofE, Eccleston Primary and Eccleston St. Marys – plus Eccleston Recreational Park and Rainbow Hub.
Anwyl area sales manager Imogen Suffell said: “Eccleston Brass Band have been performing at local events in the village for decades and are very much part of what helps make the area a great place to live. They’ve had fantastic success in the regional championship and we wish them the best of luck in the National Brass Band Championship.”
“Love From Anwyl” is a voluntary scheme attached to the homes Anwyl is building at Parr Meadows, on Parr Lane. It’s in addition to the £500,000 Anwyl is investing in the community via section 106 contributions agreed during the planning process.
