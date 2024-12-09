Anwyl helps scouts and guides with home improvements in Garstang

Garstang Scout and Guide Headquarters has been given a fresh new look with help “Love from Anwyl”.

The management committee of the Kepple Lane headquarters successfully applied for funding via the “Love from Anwyl” scheme linked to new homes at Cross Fields in nearby Catterall.

Committee member Amy Holland explained: “We have over 200 young people through the door every week having fun, playing games and engaging in educational and community activities.

“For a long time, the building has been looking a little tired, but as a committee of volunteers with only a small pot of money coming in, utility bills, emergency repairs and the leaking roof had to take precedence over the painting in recent years. Anwyl provided us with a much-needed boost to enable us to source paint. Thanks to some fab volunteers, mostly local tradesfolk who tackled even the highest parts of the building, the main rooms are looking wonderful.”

The management committee of Garstang Scout and Guide Headquarters successfully applied for Anwyl funding for paint. Pictured from left: Gill Cookson, Amy Holland, Hannah Lawrenson, Peter Bird, Nigel Hall and Len Wiseman

Further improvement works are planned and the committee is keen to hear from tradespeople who can quote for works so that they can apply for grant funding from other sources.

“We’re grateful for any assistance volunteers and local families provide. We want to thank the families who send their children each week and the fabulous leaders on both the Scouting and Girlguiding sides of the building for providing opportunities for the town’s young people. They make all the fundraising, grant applications and hard work that goes on behind the scenes worth it for the management committee,” Amy added.

Other beneficiaries of the Love From Anwyl funding pot included Catterall Village Hall, 1st Kirkland and Catterall Scout Group, Catterall in Bloom, Catterall Kirkland and Catterall Primary, Catterall Gala Committee and the Matthew Hesmondhalgh Memorial Fund at CRY.

Anwyl area sales manager Imogen Suffell said: “Through the Love from Anwyl grants we’ve made in and around Catterall we’ve discovered all about the good causes that help make the area a great place to live. There’s a strong sense of community here and we were pleased to be able to make a difference.”

Love From Anwyl is a voluntary scheme, in addition to Section 106 payments totalling more than £250,000 linked to the Cross Fields development.

For more information about Anwyl see www.anwylhomes.co.uk.