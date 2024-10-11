Anwyl exchanges contracts on Ingol site

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

ANWYL Homes has exchanged contracts to purchase part of a former golf course in Lancashire where it plans to build 164 new homes. Buckshaw Village headquartered Anwyl Homes Lancashire has agreed a deal with Northern Trust Land Ltd to purchase almost 27 acres of land on Tanternton Hall Road, Ingol, near Preston.

The agents promoting the site were Savills.

The land represents phases B and C of the redevelopment of what that was previously part of Ingol Golf Course. The wider site is currently under construction and benefits from an outline permission for up to 450 homes.

Anwyl has submitted a detailed planning application (06/2024/0772) to Preston City Council seeking approval to build 164 homes.

John Grime, managing director of Anwyl Homes Lancashire, said: “New homes being built across the former golf course have already contributed to housing targets for Ingol and the wider Preston area. We’re pleased to have exchanged contracts to acquire part of the site and look forward to delivering further much needed new quality homes.

“Under our plans, there would be 15 acres of public open space – that’s more than half of the land – providing a leafy setting for the homes and supporting wildlife. The public open space will feature a play area, orchard and sensory garden to help foster a sense of community. We’ll retain existing trees where possible and plant additional trees, including fruiting and flowering varieties to attract pollinators. We’ll also plant a wildflower meadow and provide boxes for roosting bats and nesting birds. These factors combined mean that the proposed development is predicted to deliver a 15.52% increase in habitat units.”

Anwyl’s plans for the site include 114 private sale properties, offering a selection of three, four and five-bedroom homes in a range of semi-detached and detached designs.

The proposal also includes 50 properties (more than 30% of the development) that will provide a range of affordable housing, including a choice of two and three-bedroom apartments, mews, semi-detached and detached homes.

The homes have been designed to be modern with a distinct character, but also to be sensitive to the local context.

All of the homes will be built to the latest building regulations and will include improved accessibility requirements and electric vehicle charging points.

Air or ground source heat pumps are to be utilised to provide heating and hot water to the properties.

Subject to detailed planning approval, work is expected to start in spring, with the first homes due to be released for sale next autumn.

For more information on Anwyl Homes visit www.anwylhomes.co.uk.