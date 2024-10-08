Anwyl answers DIY SOS call from Catterall Village Hall

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Catterall Village Hall has been given a fresh new look with help “Love From Anwyl”. Volunteers who run the community facility successfully applied for support from Anwyl Homes via the ‘Love From Anwyl’ initiative linked to new homes being built at Cross Fields.

They received a grant to help paint the main room.

Catterall Village Hall secretary Jan Finch explained: “We are a small charity who run the village hall for the benefit of the residents of Catterall. Last year some youths got onto the roof and, since then, it has leaked in a number of places. We used our reserves and a grant from a county councillor to pay for the roof repairs, but also had water damage in the main room from the leaks. With Anwyl’s help we’ve been able to buy emulsion to paint over the water damage and ensure the village hall is an inviting space for all the community groups who use it.”

The village hall was one of seven good causes to share the £5,000 Love from Anwyl funding pot for the Catterall area.

Garstang Scout & Guide HQ also received funding for paint; Catterall in Bloom received a grant to buy new planters and plants; Catterall Kirkland and Catterall Primary were awarded funds towards the cost of an outdoor shelter; Catterall Gala Committee used their share to purchase gazebos and 1st Kirkland; Catterall Scouts bought a storage cupboard for activity supplies and The Matthew Hesmondhalgh Memorial at CRY (Cardiac Risk in the Young) used their funding towards hiring the village hall for fundraising pop up shops.

Anwyl area sales manager Imogen Suffell said: “The village hall is at the heart of the community, providing a range of activities from children’s singing groups to exercise classes and counselling sessions. When we heard that it was in need of a lick of paint, we were happy to be able to help with a donation towards the cost of the works.”

Love From Anwyl is a voluntary scheme attached to the new homes Anwyl is building on 8.5 acres of land just off the A6 in Catterall, close to Garstang and roughly halfway between Preston and Lancaster.

It’s in addition to Section 106 payments totalling more than £250,000 linked to the Cross Fields development, where most of the 56 private sale properties have now been sold.

For the latest availability and pricing see http://www.anwylhomes.co.uk/crossfields