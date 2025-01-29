Annual Japan Day Festival will return on 7 February

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Book a free ticket to University of Central Lancashire's popular public event in Preston

The University of Central Lancashire’s annual Japan Day Festival will return on Friday 7 February.

This popular free public event allows visitors of all ages to experience Japanese culture, traditions and food all under one roof.

Highlights will include Taiko Drumming performances, fashion shows, and a Uchikake wedding robe trial.

Taiko Drumming performance

There are also interactive workshops for people to sign up to, including Japanese language taster sessions, matcha tea and premium sake tastings for adult visitors.

Event organiser and Senior Lecturer in Japanese Studies Takako Amano said: “Japan Day has really captured the public’s interest because there are so many activities to take part in that appeal to people of all ages and interests.

“This will be our 11th Japan Day and each year its popularity grows. To respond to its growing demand, we have organised two entry times this year; the morning event is suitable for local schools and families with pre-school kids, and the afternoon session has been planned for families with older children and adults."

The event will take place on Friday 7 February in the University’s Foster Building Social Space on the Preston Campus across two bookable time slots: 10:45am – 3.00pm or 3.00pm – 6.30pm.

Student wears traditional Japanese dress on the catwalk

Entry tickets and tickets for the individual workshops need to be booked in advance via Eventbrite - https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/1111576377869

For more information or if you would like to be actively involved, please email Takako Amano - [email protected]