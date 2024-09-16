Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Members and Volunteers from Preston BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir took part in annual charity challenge sponsored walk on Sunday 8th September. Money raised will be donated to our local charity, St Catherine's hospice.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Annual Charity Challenge 2024 – BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir, Preston, Supporting St Catherine’s Hospice Care

8 September 2024

BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir (Hindu Temple) in Preston hosted its Annual 10K Charity Challenge as part of its ongoing community outreach initiatives. This year, the event was dedicated to supporting the local charity, St Catherine’s Hospice Care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Members and volunteers of Preston BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir

Despite persistent rain, more than 75 enthusiastic participants, ranging from 6 to over 70 years of age, completed the 10K walk. The route began at the Mandir, guiding walkers through Preston’s iconic Fishergate, the scenic Avenham Park, and along the Guild Wheel Path, before concluding back at the Mandir.

The event was inaugurated by the Mayor of Preston, Councillor Phil Crowe who expressed his delight at witnessing so many people coming together for such a worthy cause. He wished everyone the best of luck and congratulatedBAPS for organising the event to support St Catherine’s Hospice. Also joining the walkers were notable supporters, Councillor Naweeda Khan and Andrew Pratt MBE.

Geetanjali Limbachia, a volunteer at the temple, shared, “St Catherine’s Hospice has provided exceptional care to loved ones with terminal cancer. The hospice’s compassionate support was especially meaningful to us when Mr. VrajlalLimbachia, known affectionately as Babubhai, a long-time volunteer at the temple, was in their care. We are proud to have raised funds for such an incredible charity.”