An Incredible Winning Season for Lostock St Gerard's U16s

By David LeemingContributor
Published 21st Jun 2024, 16:01 BST
Updated 21st Jun 2024, 16:02 BST
In a season defined by exceptional teamwork and remarkable achievements, Lostock St Gerard's U16s have emerged as champions on multiple fronts. Guided by Manager Alan Cookson's vision, the team not only secured the Central Lancashire League title but also triumphed in the Eurosporting Belgium Championship and the FA Lancashire Cup. This unforgettable journey has not only showcased their prowess on the pitch but also fostered deep bonds and lifelong memories off it.

Lostock St Gerard's U16s Manager, Alan Cookson, never set out with the sole intention of winning trophies. His vision has always been about ensuring his lads had the best footballing year of their lives before 'real life' caught up with them. Everyone involved at LSG, from the Chair to the parents and the lads themselves, can agree that this was achieved.

To make this happen, Cookson brought on board the brilliant Dee Edwards to coach, supported by Sarah Green, a second mum to the lads, who kept things on track, along with Dave Redding and David Leeming, who provided incredible support both on and off the field.

From the outset, this team demonstrated that they are formidable on the pitch and unbreakable off it. The U16s not only clinched the Central Lancashire League title but also triumphed in the Eurosporting Belgium Championship. Best of all, they were crowned FA Lancashire Cup champions, defeating Standish Panthers 2-0.

Central Lancashire Junior Football League ChampionsCentral Lancashire Junior Football League Champions
This is a remarkable achievement, given that they had only been together for one season. Their exceptional performances, led by team Captain Ashton Cookson, included winning all but one game, scoring the most goals, and conceding the fewest, starting with a 6-0 victory over Longsands and concluding with a 5-0 win against Walton.

This diverse group of players bonded deeply, turning their season into one of the best experiences of their lives, not just in football but as a time of genuine camaraderie and growth. This is proof that when young people put in the effort and focus their minds, they can achieve great things.

The Team

Manager – Alan Cookson

Head Coach – Dee Edwards

Josh Allan, Ashton Cookson (Captain), Declan Daley, Ewan Danson, Charlie Foss, George Green, Harry Harrison, Antonio-Raul Iglesias-Leeming, Ben Jackson, Billy Matthews, Kamsi Nwagbologu, Aaron Redding, Jay Smith, Sam Stewart, Josh Taylor

