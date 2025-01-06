An exciting future ahead for the Chamber’s latest patron members

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The North & Western Lancashire Chamber of Commerce are delighted to welcome Park Hall Hotel & Spa as their latest patron members.

Having recently relaunched as part of the Radisson Individuals portfolio, this is a new chapter in the iconic hotel’s rich history.

The hotel has undergone extensive renovations throughout 2024, including state-of-the-art gym and spa facilities, conference rooms and its architectural surroundings. Park Hall has kept its contemporary touches, while renovating its 64 guest rooms and its 54 on-site cottages.

All these are expected to be completed in the spring of 2025.

By becoming patrons of the Chamber, Park Hall now works alongside one of the most trusted and respected business support organisations in Lancashire.

With 1,600 members, the Chamber represents all sectors of the Lancashire economy, providing expert advice to its diverse membership, networking opportunities, international trade expertise, training and events.

This commitment will allow the hotel to promote its work to the membership of the Chamber and expand their network to organisations they might not have had the opportunity to.

Sharon Myers, director of sales at Park Hall Hotel & Spa, said: “We are excited to become the latest patrons of the Chamber as this will allow us to reach out to Lancashire businesses and showcase the new-look hotel and conference facilities.

“Park Hall is a respected venue, and our renovations allows the brand to grow and develop into new market areas. Next year marks an exciting milestone in the history of the hotel and we want to share it with the county’s business community.”

Babs Murphy, Chief Executive of the North & Western Lancashire Chamber of Commerce commented: "The Park Hall Hotel has always prided itself on its history and connection with the business community in Lancashire. We are delighted that they have chosen to become a Chamber partner, working closely with us to deliver yet another tangible business benefit to Chamber members.

“The Chamber depends upon the ongoing support and goodwill of loyal members, sponsors, and partners, who provide financial and other support, for the Chamber’s activities and to the wider business community.”