AmazingAccrington launches 1940s competition trail and Allo Allo themed Café Rene for Accrington Food & Drink Festival

This year’s free-to-attend Accrington Food & Drink Festival, taking place on Saturday 7th June (10am-4pm), promises an unforgettable day out for families, and organisers #AmazingAccrington have launched a special children’s competition trail and an ‘Allo ‘Allo! themed Café Rene as part of their D-Day and VE/VJ Day commemorations.

Inspired by ‘Allo ‘Allo’s Café Rene, Frankie’s Café on Broadway will be transformed into a Parisian style café on the day.

The café will be based next to the main stage on Broadway and visitors to the free-to-attend event are being encouraged to attend for a taste of classic French flair and a dash of nostalgia.

As part of Hyndburn Borough Council’s D-Day and VE/VJ Day commemorations, a 1940s competition trail will also take place at the event between 10am and 3pm, which will see young adventurers challenged to complete a fun and interactive quest around Accrington Town Centre.

Participants must collect five D-Day related words from different locations around the town centre including from A Bit O’Summat on Whalley Road, Café Ri-An on Stanley Street, Argos on Blackburn Road, from a WWII Airborne Jeep which will be on display in Accrington Town Centre and from the North Lancs Training Group (NLTG) stand on Broadway.

Children will receive special mission booklets, which will be delivered in advance to Primary Schools across Hyndburn. These cards must be completed by writing down the ‘words’ on the day of the food festival, before being submitted into a suitcase, which will be located at the NLTG stand, for a chance to win one of three exciting prizes.

As part of the festival’s tributes to D-Day and VE/VJ Day, the event will also host a war re-enactment at 1pm in the historic grounds of St James’ Church.

The commemorations will continue with a flypast of a Douglas C47 Dakota at 2:43pm, a spectacular display of military vehicles including a Gaz Truck, Scorpion Tank, a Veterans Living History Museum and a WWII Spitfire Simulator Experience, giving you the opportunity to take charge from a real-life cockpit. Tickets are priced at £10 per turn and can be pre-booked here: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/accrington-food-drink-festival-2025-flight-simulator-experience-tickets-1357035452569

On top of that, the event will feature over 80 food, drink and craft stalls on Broadway and Blackburn Road, with local, regional and international cuisine to enjoy, with live cooking demos also taking place on the main stage featuring Michelin star chef Glynn Purnell.

Murray Dawson, Chair of #AmazingAccrington, said: “This year’s Food & Drink Festival is about more than great food – it’s about community, history and giving families a chance to connect with our shared heritage in a really engaging way. The children’s trail is a fantastic way to explore the town centre, and the D-Day commemorations will be a powerful and respectful tribute to our heroes.”

Councillor Kimberley Whitehead, Portfolio Holder for Culture, Heritage and Sport, said: “It is wonderful to see such a creative and meaningful event coming to Accrington. The 1940s trail is a great activity for children, and the commemorative elements ensure we reflect on the importance of D-Day and VE/VJ Day while celebrating with our community.”

Gareth Lindsay, Managing Director of NLTG, said: “We are so proud to sponsor this year’s Accrington Food & Drink Festival. The Café Rene themed café is set to be a real highlight – it’s fun, nostalgic and a brilliant addition to an already packed line-up.

“Starring as René Artois at the 2022 Accrington Food & Drink Festival was one of the funniest moments of my life and I can’t wait to see the Café Rene this year.”

The 2025 Accrington Food & Drink Festival is sponsored by Hyndburn Borough Council and North Lancs Training Group.

Keep up to date with the latest updates and announcements on the event by visiting https://www.amazingaccrington.co.uk/