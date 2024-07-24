Altius Group to Host Graduate Careers Open Morning

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Altius Group is excited to announce an upcoming careers open morning to showcase their current graduate opportunities.

Altius Group, a leading collection of boutique business brokers based at Preston Docks, is seeking candidates across a range of opportunities including Graduate Trainee Deal Makers. Selected candidates will receive comprehensive on-the-job training, learning the intricacies of preparing, launching and selling a diverse portfolio of SME businesses.

Located in Preston, Lancashire, Altius Group is a market leader in business sales transactions for corporate enterprises, ranked 7th in the UK for mergers and acquisitions. The company was a recent finalist in the 2024 Red Rose Business Awards for Employer and Medium Business of the Year, boasting a 5-star rating on Trustpilot.

The event is tailored towards recent graduates with a background in business, economics and finance, but are open to graduates of all backgrounds with a positive attitude, a drive to succeed and an interest in starting a career in deal-making and business sales. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet and interact with key figures from the company, including Managing Director Andrew K Steen, Group Operations Director Paul Sweeney, and Sales Manager Hussain Ali. There will also be a meet and greet with senior sales negotiators.