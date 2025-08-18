Aloha Ormskirk: Burscough Care Home hosts Hawaiian themed coffee morning

Residents at Burscough Manor care home in Ormskirk, Lancashire, part of Sandstone Care Group, held a Hawaiian themed coffee morning for the local community, bringing the tropical island taste to the heart of Lancashire.

The home was transformed with colourful decorations, tropical flowers and island-inspired displays, creating the perfect setting for residents to relax and enjoy a day of socialising and fun. Guests and residents were treated to an array of exotic fruits, delicious mocktails and refreshing tropical drinks for that island holiday feeling in the summer sun.

Burscough manor care home manager Sam Smith said: "It’s so important to us that our residents feel connected, uplifted, and part of a wider community. Events like the Hawaiian coffee morning bring a real sense of joy and togetherness. You could see how much everyone enjoyed trying the tropical fruits, sipping on delicious mocktails, and simply spending time with friends and neighbours. Creating special moments like these is what life at Burscough Manor is all about.”

The Hawaiian coffee morning was an opportunity to celebrate the importance of community life within the care home and was a shining example of how a little creativity, community spirit, and care can brighten the lives of everyone involved.